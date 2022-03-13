Arsenal v Leicester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal v Leicester City live stream, Sunday 13 March, 4.30pm GMT

Arsenal will be looking to boost their top-four prospects when Leicester visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's men are one point clear of Manchester United, their closest challenger in the race for the Champions League places. However, the Gunners have played three games fewer than Ralf Rangnick's side, and it is they who are now the favourites to finish behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

When Arsenal lost to Everton in early December, they were seventh in the standings. Since then, only Man City and Liverpool have accumulated more points. Arsenal head into the weekend looking for their fifth win on the bounce in the top flight.

Leicester have experienced a slight upturn in the last couple of weeks. A rearranged fixture against Burnley produced a 2-0 win at the start of the month, before the Foxes edged out Leeds 1-0 last weekend.

They were a little fortunate to emerge victorious on that occasions, but Brendan Rodgers will argue that his team were due a slice of good fortune. Leicester remain 12th in the table but they are now just three points behind ninth with games in hand on most of the teams above them.

Arsenal will again have to make do without Takehiro Tomiyasu, so Cedric Soares will continue at right-back. Emile Smith Rowe could return to the matchday squad after a Covid-19 infection, and Alex Lacazette is in line to start despite suffering a minor foot injury in training earlier this week.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira. Wesley Fofana recently contracted Covid-19 but could be involved if he returns a negative test result in the run-up to the match.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 13 March, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com