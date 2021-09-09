Arsenal vs Norwich City: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Arsenal face off against Norwich this weekend in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by Michael Oliver.

Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver has been on the UEFA Elite Group of Referees since 2018 and was promoted to the Select Group in 2010, aged just 25. Oliver has reffed the 2013 League Cup final and took charge of the 2018 and 2021 FA Cup finals.

As well refereeing at Euro 2020, Oliver made headlines in 2018 for sending off Gianluigi Buffon in late on in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Juventus.

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett

Stuart Burt was assistant referee for three games of Euro 2020 and the FA Cup final 2021. The Northamptonshire linesman officiated 34 Premier League 2020/21 games and was the assistant referee for the 2021 and 2012 FA Cup finals.

Staffordshire-based Simon Bennett was assistant referee at the 2021 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City, before going to Euro 2020. He also ran the line at three Champions League matches during the 2020/21 season.

Fourth Official: Gavin Ward

Gavin Ward is a member of the Select Group 2 list of referees - and has been since the 2018/19 season - after over a decade as an EFL referee in League One and League Two. He reffed the 2017/18 EFL Trophy Final between Shrewsbury Town and Lincoln City, and was the Fourth Official for the FA Vase Final in 2011.

VAR: Mike Dean

53-year-old Mike Dean is one of the most recognised and experienced referees in the Premier League, having officiated since 2000. He has reffed the Community Shield and the finals of the FA Cup, Football League Cup and FA Trophy.

Tranmere fan Dean was the first referee to make 100 sendings off in the Premier League and has a reputation for dishing out cards freely. Last season, Dean gave two controversial red cards in successive games - to Southampton’s Jan Bednarek and West Ham’s Tomas Soucek in successive games - and received death threats. Both cards were rescinded, with Dean asking not to officiate the following weekend.

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart

West Midlands-based Eddie Smart has been an assistant referee in the Premier League since 2014, racking over 250 matches on the line in England’s top four divisions. Smart was assistant at the 2018 Community Shield.

PREMIER LEAGUE Who are the Premier League referees for 2021/22?

PREMIER LEAGUE Who are the Premier League assistant referees for 2021/22?

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season