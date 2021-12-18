Aston Villa v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Aston Villa v Burnley live stream, Saturday 18 December, 3pm GMT

Aston Villa will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they host Burnley on Saturday.

The latest Covid-19 outbreak is beginning to wreak havoc on the fixture list once more. At the time of writing half of this weekend’s scheduled games have been postponed. This match at Villa Park is set to go ahead as things stand, but plenty could change in the run-up to kick-off.

Steven Gerrard’s side ran out 2-0 winners against Norwich last time out, having suffered a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool a few days prior. Gerrard was unable to prevent that loss to the Reds and his new side were also beaten by Manchester City at the start of the month, but he has done an excellent job since replacing Dean Smith at the helm in November.

Villa have won each of their four other games under Gerrard, and they head into the weekend in the top half of the table. Things are looking up for the Villans again.

Burnley’s game against Watford on Wednesday was postponed at short notice after the opposition squad returned several positive tests. That was frustrating for Sean Dyche and his players, who already had a game in hand on most of the division following the postponement of their meeting with Tottenham due to snow at the end of November.

There are two ways to look at Burnley’s recent form: they are without a win in their last five Premier League games, but have lost just one of their last seven in the top flight. That is due to a high number of draws in recent weeks, with Dyche desperate to begin turning some of those into wins.

Burnley will have to make do without Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and Dale Stephens, but Maxwel Cornet could be fit in time to feature.

Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Bertrand Traore, Leon Bailey, Marvelous Nakamba, Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi and Jed Steer.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 18 December. See below for international broadcast options.

