Aston Villa v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Aston Villa v Burnley live stream, Thursday 19 May, 8pm BST

Burnley will climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they avoid defeat by Aston Villa on Thursday.

A 1-0 defeat by Tottenham on Sunday means that Burnley's fate will not be decided until the final day of the season. Mike Jackson's men currently sit 18th after back-to-back defeats by Villa and Spurs, but they are just one point behind Leeds and have a game in hand on Jesse Marsch's side. The Clarets also have a superior goal difference which could work in their favour.

This is Villa's final home game of the season and Steven Gerrard's side will want to go out on a high at Villa Park. They are still in contention for a top-half finish, although Villa will realistically have to beat both Burnley and title-chasing Manchester City to stand a chance of ending the season in the top 10.

Villa will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back duo Kortney Hause and Ezri Konsa, so Calum Chambers is likely to partner Tyrone Mings in the heart of the home team's defence.

Leon Bailey has an outside chance of being involved, but the Jamaica international will be on the bench at best. Jacob Ramsey could be handed his first start of the month after appearing as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last time out.

Burnley will have to make do without Ben Mee, who is unlikely to play again this season. James Tarkowski could be available, though, while Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are fighting to be fit in time for the run-in.

Jay Rodriguez will need to be assessed by the club's medical team in the run-up to kick-off, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Matej Vydra and Ashley Westwood are definitely out. Jackson will probably revert to a back four after shifting to a three-man defence for the loss to Tottenham.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday 19 May, and UK viewers can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com