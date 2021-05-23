Austria Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Austria Euro 2020 group will get under way in Bucharest on June 13.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was originally set to take place last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to push the tournament back to 2021.

The 16th edition of UEFA's flagship international competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all in contention to be involved at Wembley on July 11.

Group C

Netherlands

Austria

Ukraine

North Macedonia

Austria were tipped by some as potential dark horses to win Euro 2016, but David Alaba and co. failed to live up to expectations in France.

Austria collected just one point from a possible nine in their group, and were one of eight teams to suffer elimination before the knockout phase.

A failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup means this summer will be their first tournament in five years, as Austria seek to progress beyond the group stage for the first time in European Championship history.

This is the first time Austria have competed in back-to-back Euros, with UEFA’s decision to expand the tournament to 24 teams clearly benefiting nations like theirs.

Franco Foda’s side finished second in their qualifying group, but the enlarged format means that was sufficient to book a spot at Euro 2020.

They will begin their campaign on June 13, with tournament debutants North Macedonia providing the opposition in Bucharest.

Austria are then scheduled to face the Netherlands in Amsterdam four days later, a match in which they will be underdogs.

They will then return to Bucharest for their final group game, a particularly pivotal tussle with Ukraine on June 21.

With four of the best third-place finishers set to qualify for the last 16, Austria must fancy their chances of making history this summer.