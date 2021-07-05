Behind every boy and girl taking part in Football for Friendship there is a support network helping them to succeed

For all the children who take part in the Gazprom International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship there are dozens of unsung heroes behind them.

The aim of the programme is to unite children all around the world and do so by teaching them the Nine Values of friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions and honour. These values are basic, simple and relevant in any place of the world.

Whether it be family, coaches or both, every child enjoys support to thrive in the programme or in life in general, there is always someone in the background.

Take Rohit Peeris for example, the 12-year-old from Sri Lanka was named as the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 Football for Friendship eWorld Championship, he received this title last year too.

In 2021 Rohit is still in the top three in the Football for Friendship World and to date has scored more than two million points and scored more than 10000 goals in the game.

But for all his success in the game, Rohit is quick to pay tribute to his family who help him achieve his best in all areas of his life.

Rohit said: “In Sri Lanka we have extended families and my family has been a pillar of support for me. At home it's my mum Rachel who helps me in my studies and she is the one who takes me to all our school practices and extracurricular activities. My dad Vincent helps me out in subjects like Mathematics & IT and is my football coach at home. When it comes to F4F, having an extended family has helped me a lot. Once there was an F4F environment initiative and it was my grandparents who are into home gardening who helped me on the task. Then my little brother Sanjit is my cameraman for all F4F tasks and for all skill videos. It took us only 30 minutes to do the skill video for scoring 5000 goals in F4F eWorld but most of the time it takes hours or days to do a particular skill. Then as the MVP of last year’s F4F eWorld Championship when I was to be interviewed by Rich Williams I was shaking and didn’t want to do it. Then it was Lindsay aunty and my F4F educator Daria who guided me and gave me the confidence to do the interview."

Rohit’s father Vincent is the owner and president of Sri Lanka’s Renown Football Academy and knows what it takes for young children to succeed in the beautiful game.

He said: “I know education is important for every child and it’s the foundation for their future. As parents we have to make sure our kids understand it but at the same time learning shouldn't become something they hate. We have to help them develop a lifelong love for learning. I personally feel that every child in the world has a unique gift or skill. It's our duty to help them find it. So let them try sports, hobbies and interests. When they go on a path they love they will give their best. Never try to fulfil your dreams through your child and never compare your child to another child. Make sure they are loved for who they are and that you are always there to support and guide them.”

And Vincent was very positive about the role that Football for Friendship is playing in his son’s life as well as other children from his Academy.

He added: “Football for Friendship is such a unique programme for kids. They learn about Nine Values, they make new friends and better understand the world around them, they are introduced to social projects and they are given a platform to express their thoughts. The programme has made my son as well as all our Academy kids who participated in the programme young leaders in their community and importantly a better person who understands people around them as well as the world around them.”

For Samantha Luksic Rivero, a 13-year-old from Bolivia, she plays football for Las Super Poderosas women’s team as well as pursuing opportunities as a Young Journalist in Football for Friendship .

And like everyone else involved in the Football for Friendship programme, she has the support of her family and friends to help her.

Samantha said: “My parents have always been there for me at all times, whenever I needed their help they were there to support me, they gave me advice to be able to cope with things, every time I felt that I would not succeed they lifted me up and gave me the strength to continue and they were always attentive to what I needed to achieve my dream.”

And her dad Daniel agrees that parents play an important role, they can also learn something from their children.

He said: “By participating with her in the activities she carries out, I stand out from her and learn from her what perseverance, humility, loyalty and companionship mean.”

For Broseus Nanihi, a Young Coach from Tahiti, she found things difficult at first being the only girl on her team. There were times when the boys would not want to pass to her and then she turned her attention to coaching. But thanks to F4F she is able to show off her skills and knowledge in the same team as the boys as Football for Friendship allows to play them in the same team and show off her skills.

And it was at times like these that the support of her family proved so important. Her father Nicolas, who himself is a Football Academy director with AS Dragon, was keen to encourage her not to give up and has some words of advice for other parents too.

He said: “I encourage her not to give up even when she faces issues. In order to follow things through. It is essential to find time to spend with our children because time flies and mostly achievements are better appreciated when shared.”

Nanihi took her father’s advice and did not give up and is now pursuing her dream of coaching and most importantly she feels she finally fits in.

The role of the parents is not just to provide support but they are also able to participate in the video calls and are able to gain a better understanding what happens with children as part of the programme.

Over the previous nine seasons that Football for Friendship has been going,16,000 children have taken part and joined the F4F family, but behind every child is the support of a mother, father, friend, teacher or coach, meaning the number of people in the Football for Friendship family is far greater than the 16,000.

To find out more, go to the Football for Friendship website.