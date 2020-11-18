Best football equipment: All the gear you need for a kickabout

Got the right football equipment for a kickabout with your friends?

To play the beautiful game, you only really need a ball. But if you're taking it a little more seriously than that, you can still get everything you need without breaking the bank.

Shin pads? Check. Goalposts? Check, we've got those covered. Match balls? Duh, check. Goalkeeper gloves? Check. Even though COVID-19 is sort of limiting us socially, we've even got a guide on the best football face masks that you can buy.

Let's face it - you're going to want to play with the very best stuff when you're at the park, anyway. All that really matters is that you have some sort of ball that's ever-so-slightly pumped up but when there's so much stuff that you can invest in to improve your game experience, why not branch out?

A lot of this equipment is used by pros, from the Nike Flight ball that's been on show in the Premier League to some of the goals on our list, which are the same make as the ones that UEFA insist on having as standard in grounds.

What are you waiting for? You've got a game to get to.

