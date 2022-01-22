Brentford v Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford v Wolves live stream, Saturday 22 January, 3pm GMT

Brentford will be looking to bounce back from a midweek defeat when they face Wolves on Saturday.

Thomas Frank could not hide his frustration after his side were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United on Wednesday. The Brentford boss felt his team were superior to the visitors to west London, but a failure to take their chances gave United the opportunity to emerge with all three points.

Brentford are still in a good position, though - and one which their fans would certainly have settled for at the start of the campaign. The Bees sit 14th in the standings going into the weekend, and a 10-point margin above the bottom three is unlikely to be thrown away. Indeed, Brentford are closer to eighth spot in terms of points than they are to 18th.

Wolves are the side that occupy eighth place after a run of three wins and a draw in their last four encounters. Only Manchester City have conceded fewer goals than Bruno Lage's side, whose backline has been breached on only 15 occasions up to now.

Wolves are not exactly free-scoring in attack, having been outscored by everyone in the division but Burnley and Norwich. Still, Lage has done a fine job in his debut campaign at the helm and European qualification is still a realistic objective for the West Midlands outfit.

Brentford will have to make do without Joshua Dasilva, Mathias Jorgensen, David Raya, Charlie Goode, Tarique Fosu and Julian Jeanvier due to injury. Frank Onyeka is at the Africa Cup of Nations and will not play for the Bees until next month.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Pedro Neto, Jonny Otto, Yerson Mosquera, Hwang Hee-chan, Willy Boly and Fernando Marcal. Romain Saiss is in Cameroon, but Ruben Neves could be involved after returning to training this week following a positive Covid-19 test. Adama Traore is likely to feature in the matchday squad despite reports that he is closing in on a move to Tottenham.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on 22 January. See below for international broadcast options.

