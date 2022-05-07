Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United live stream, Saturday 7 May, 5.30pm BST

Manchester United will be looking to secure back-to-back wins in the top flight for the first time since February when they face Brighton this weekend.

Ralf Rangnick’s side ran out 3-0 winners over Brentford last time out. The Bees have enjoyed an excellent first season in the Premier League but they did not do themselves justice at Old Trafford on Monday night. United’s top-four chances remain slim despite that success, but they will still want to end what has been a disappointing campaign strongly.

It is not an exaggeration to say that several players in the squad are playing for their futures. Erik ten Hag does not yet have an input into team selection, but he will be watching events at the Amex Stadium closely.

Brighton delivered one of their best performances of the campaign last weekend, as Graham Potter’s side beat Wolves 3-0. The Seagulls have now lost only one of their last six matches and will be quietly confident of avoiding defeat by United. Brighton sit ninth in the table at the time of writing as they seek to secure a top-half finish in the top tier for the first time in the club’s history.

Manchester United, who only have one more game to play after the trip to the Amex Stadium, look set to be without Jadon Sancho due to tonsillitis. Harry Maguire could return to the matchday squad after injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka will need to be assessed after picking up a knock. Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw will not be involved.

Brighton will have to make do without Enock Mwepu and Jakub Moder, while Jeremy Sarmiento has a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be involved. None of Adam Webster, Adam Lallana, Neal Maupay, Tariq Lamptey or Pascal Gross started against Wolves; each of them will hope for greater involvement on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 7 May, and the match is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

