Carlos Carvalhal exclusive on Sheffield Wednesday: “I’m an Owl forever – my intuition says I’ll return one day”

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed that although he is currently managing Braga in Portugal, he fully expects to return to Hillsborough in the future.

Speaking exclusively in the April 2021 issue of FourFourTwo, the Portuguese discussed his two years in charge of the English club and the love he has felt from Wednesday supporters since.

“I think they miss me, but that’s a reciprocal feeling”, says Carvalhal. “I’ve said that I’d like to go back in the future. My intuition tells me it will happen one day.”

That reciprocated feeling was in full display last season. While managing Rio Ave, Wednesday fans surprised Carvalhal by travelling to Portugal to support the north-west Portuguese side. Clearly, this meant a great deal to the manager.

“I’m an Owl forever, and those are the sort of situations I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. I saw them at matches a couple of times last season and was pleased to meet them – after all, no one visits a person they don’t like.”

Between 2015 and 2017, Carvalhal led Sheffield Wednesday to two Championship play-off finishes, losing to Hull in the 2016 final, before a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Huddersfield in the semi-finals in 2017. For the former Wednesday manager, breaking tradition with a different style of play was of paramount importance, nearly culminating in Premier League football for the first time in 20 years for the club.

“Our idea was to do things differently, to avoid the typical English style and break away from the past” explains Carvalhal. “In the beginning we struggled a bit, playing more long balls than we wished that led to negative results.

“Eventually, the players absorbed what we wanted. We reached the Championship play-off final in the first season [2015-16] and then finished fourth. We had full control of the club. Not even a roll of toilet paper was purchased without my knowledge.”

This complete degree of power and trust instilled in Carvalhal is therefore what made it all the more shocking when, on Christmas Eve in 2017, Wednesday sacked him as the club languished in mid-table. Thankfully, however, Carvalhal wasn’t without work for long, as Swansea swooped in just 48 hours later.

“I went through the awful experience of being sacked on Christmas Eve – my family had travelled to spend it with me. On Christmas Day, I got a call from another Championship side. Then on Boxing Day, my phone rang again and the Swansea chairman invited me over for a meeting.

“After that, it all happened very fast. Since I’d already packed my things to return to Portugal, I only had to put my bags in the car and drive to Swansea. It was early in the morning when we arrived, but I went straight to their headquarters and oversaw training before signing the contract.”

