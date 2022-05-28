Champions League final 2022: Who is the referee for Liverpool vs Real Madrid?

FFT imagines it will be a tough job being the referee for the Champions League final 2022 between Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Real Madrid (opens in new tab) on Saturday night.

Frenchman Clement Turpin will be in the middle for the biggest game in club football. He'll be joined by assistants Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore, with Benoit Bastien the fourth official.

Turpin's appointment to the showpiece game in Paris comes a year after he took charge of the 2021 Europa League final, which saw Villarreal defeated Manchester United (opens in new tab) on penalties.

The 40-year-old has also previously officiated at the 2018 World Cup, as well as Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

He was last refereed Liverpool as the Reds beat RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) 2-0 in the first leg of the 2020/21 last 16.

His last Real match was much more recent; he took charge of los Blancos' 3-1 quarter-final first-leg win at Chelsea (opens in new tab) last month.

Heading up VAR operations for Saturday's clash will be compatriot Jerome Brisard - who will be assisted by fellow Frenchman Willy Delajod, Massimiliano Irrati and Filippo Meli (both of Italy).