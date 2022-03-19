Chelsea to become a selling club? Here's the player each of the other Big Six should sign

Chelsea are heading into a new era. The final bids to buy the Blues were made on Friday, with the European champions' future now in the hands of the UK government.

It's safe to assume that the club may well change how they operate going forward. The days of huge spending may well be over, too: there aren't many owners who enjoy ploughing their money into their team. Will Chelsea have to sell their best players? Perhaps. But they'd never sell to their rivals.

…But… just imagine if they did…

Arsenal: Mason Mount

Arsenal would relish being the richer team in north London, wouldn't they? As payback for Ashley Cole, they would love to snare one of the Blues' biggest names – and they don't come much bigger than Mason Mount.

Of course, Chelsea would never let him move across London and Mount probably wouldn't like the idea much either. But that doesn't mean he's not perfect for the Gunners. Innately creative, a mature sense of positioning and the ability to break forward and make things happen from the LCM position of a 4-3-3.

He could take this team up another level. Just don't get your hopes up, Arsenal.

Liverpool: Jorginho

OK, this one's a little more realistic. Not that much, though…

Jorginho is a metronome for Chelsea and Italy. Perfect for recycling possession, slowing down the tempo and occasionally slotting home a penalty. As typified by battles between the Blues and the Reds, he's been on hand to calm proceedings: see the game just after Christmas between the two.

But what if he was doing it on the other side? Jorginho would have a limited role in Jurgen Klopp's team but would be a fantastic luxury to bring on in midfield and keep a lead. We can just see a midfield of him, Thiago and Henderson: you'd never get the ball back.

Manchester City: Kai Havertz

Well, at least that would stop him scoring in a Champions League final against them again.

In Manchester City's system, everyone is a striker if they find themselves in the right place. Havertz is almost unique in that players with his height and physicality don't often have his technical ability: he would provide aerial prowess to the City team and slot in as one of their many false nines.

Knowing Pep Guardiola, that's probably not the only position he'd play. He's perhaps the most City-esque player not at the club.

Manchester United: Mateo Kovacic

Manchester United could do with half a dozen of Chelsea's squad, if truth be told. But while central defence, right-back and attack would all benefit from a blue, midfield would be a sensible place to start.

N'Golo Kante's been linked is getting on, now. Mateo Kovacic, meanwhile, is approaching his prime. He's a well-rounded midfielder, can dictate tempo and has leadership in his game: that's something that United haven't had in that area of the pitch, arguably since the days of Michael Carrick.

A midfield of Kovacic, McTominay and one of Bruno Fernandes or Fred would look good on paper. It's not the most outrageous transfer suggestion on our list, anyway.

Tottenham: Reece James

Antonio Conte spent all of January trying to sign Adama Traore to play right wing-back. Imagine if he'd had a shot at Reece James.

A complete full-back capable of defending or attacking, James would not only add creativity and goal threat to Tottenham but a consistency that they'd lacked from some of their more senior stars. He can mark players out of the game or cut in from out wide – something Conte loved from the likes of Victor Moses at Chelsea.

Of course, it's another that's never going to happen. But Tottenham fans can dream, right?

