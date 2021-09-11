Chelsea v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Aston Villa live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 11 September, 5.30pm BST

Chelsea will be looking to continue their fine start to the season when they host Aston Villa in the late kick-off on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side have accumulated seven points from a possible nine so far, having beaten Crystal Palace and Arsenal, and drawn with Liverpool.

The Blues were arguably unfortunate not to have won at Anfield last time out: they were the better team in the first half but lost the initiative after Reece James was sent off just before the interval. Chelsea successfully repelled Liverpool's attack in the second half, and had chances of their own to win the game. Tuchel will be pleased with how his team have started the campaign.

Aston Villa went down 3-2 to Watford on the opening weekend, but bounced back to beat Newcastle the following weekend. A 1-1 draw with Brentford last time out means this has been a mixed start for Dean Smith's side, who are still adjusting to life after Jack Grealish.

Chelsea right-back James is serving a suspension after his red card at Anfield, while Christian Pulisic is out with an ankle injury. N'Golo Kante is unlikely to feature but should be back for Tuesday's Champions League game against Zenit Saint Petersburg. Romelu Lukaku is fit after a thigh complaint, but Thiago Silva will need to be assessed ahead of kick-off. Saul Niguez could make his debut following his deadline-day move from Atletico Madrid.

Villa will be without Argentine duo Emiliano Martinez and Emi Buendia, both of whom are isolating after returning from international duty in South America. Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey are back in the fold, and Bertrand Traore could be among the substitutes if he comes through a late fitness test. Ezri Konsa is expected to play after shaking off a knee problem, but Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet, Keinan Davis and Carney Chukwuemeka are out.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event the UK.

ALSO SEE Premier League: Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

GET READY FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: PA)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com