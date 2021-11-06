Chelsea v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Burnley live stream, Saturday 6 November, 3pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to maintain their fine run of form when Burnley visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

If you include their penalty shoot-out triumph over Southampton in the League Cup, Thomas Tuchel’s side have now won seven games on the bounce in all competitions. The Blues have kept clean sheets in five of those matches, including in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League and the 3-0 defeat of Newcastle last weekend.

With only three goals conceded in their first 10 Premier League games, Chelsea will hope their rock-solid carries them all the way to the title. They are not doing too badly at the other end of the field either: only Liverpool have found the net more often this term.

Burnley finally picked up their first win of the season last time out. A 3-1 victory over Brentford was richly deserved, with the Clarets able to create numerous chances against the promoted side. The arrival of Maxwel Cornet has given Burnley an extra spark up front, and they certainly pose more of an attacking threat with him in the team. They will no doubt have to rely on their more traditional defensive qualities if they are to avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge, though.

Chelsea remain without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, both of whom will hope to be available again after the international break. Mateo Kovacic is also out, but Mason Mount could be ready to return to the starting XI after a bout of illness. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are likely to return at wing-back after sitting out the game against Malmo.

Burnley have virtually their entire squad available for selection, with Dale Stephens the only absentee. Cornet will offer counter-attacking pace alongside the targetman Chris Wood up top, while Ben Mee looks set to keep place in the backline ahead of Nathan Collins.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 6 November. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

