Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Chelsea host Aston Villa this weekend in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by Stuart Attwell.

Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Stuart Atwell

Nuneaton-born Stuart Attwell has been refereeing in the Football League since 2007. Attwell was promoted to the Select Group of referees for the 2008/09 season, making him eligible to referee in the Premier League - but was later dropped in 2012 and returned to Football League duty, with Professional Game Match Officials Limited general manager Mike Riley backing him to improve.

Attwell returned to officiating in the Premier League in 2014 and was promoted once more to the Select Group Referees list in March 2016.

Assistants: Dan Cook, Simon Long

Dan Cook first became a Football League linesman in the 2012/13 season. He has since officiated at over 140 Premier League matches.

Referee Representative on Cornwall FA’s Football Management Board, Simon Long has been assistant at over 360 Premier League matches. He’s also been a linesman at 22 European club games.

Fourth Official: Robert Jones

Merseyside-based Robert Jones has refereeing for ten years. He began working in the National League in 2014, stepping up to the Football League in 2014.

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Mancehster-born Chris Kavanagh was promoted to the Select Group of Referees in 2017, after five years of refereeing in the National League. He was the ref in charge of the 2021 Championship play-off final between Brentford and Swansea City last season.

Kavanagh was appointed to FIFA’s international referees list in 2019.

Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

Dan Robathan was assistant referee for 30 Premier League matches for the 2020/21 season and first officiated in the Football League in 2011 at the age of 22. The Coventry-based assistant referee ran the line at the FA Vase Final 2013, ETC Trophy Final 2016 and League One playoff final in 2016.

PREMIER LEAGUE Who are the Premier League referees for 2021/22?

PREMIER LEAGUE Who are the Premier League assistant referees for 2021/22?

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season