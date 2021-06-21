Could England play Wales at Euro 2020?

England have faced a home nation in the European Championships for the second consecutive tournament, after playing Scotland in Euro 2020 following their group game against Wales in Euro 2016. England beat Wales that day 2-1 courtesy of a late Daniel Sturridge winner, but could the two foes meet each other again at Euro 2020? We take a look.

Wales' group is already decided, with Gareth Bale and co. finishing second behind Italy. Their path to the final is therefore already mapped out, though it still remains completely clear when the two nations could potentially face each other.

What is clear though, is that the earliest Wales and England can play each other is in the semi-finals - however, this may even be the final, depending on if England finish second in their group. A highly unlikely matchup for the final, though stranger things have happened.

England Euro 2020: What would England's route to the final look like?

(Image credit: PA)

If England finish first in Group D, which a win against Czech Republic on Tuesday would grant them, then there's a chance England could meet Wales in the semi-finals. This isn't out of the realms of possibility either for the Welsh, who reached that stage in 2016, and have an arguably favourable route there.

The team in red play on Saturday against second place from Group B, likely Denmark or Russia - both beatable teams. Following that, Wales would face either Netherlands or a third-place team in the quarter-finals, meaning they'll fancy their chances of producing another incredible performance in the Euros.

A first-place finish will see England immediately play one of Portugal, France, Germany or Hungary from the Group of Death. A second-place finish, on the other hand, will likely see England take on one of these teams in the quarter-finals. Either way, there doesn't seem much avoiding one of the tournament's big guns early on in the knockout stages.

Try not to get your hopes up for the two nations playing each other at Euro 2020. While the atmosphere would be electric, with the game at Wembley for either the semi-final or final, the likelihood of both teams reaching at least the final four seems almost impossible.

