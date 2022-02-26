Crystal Palace v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace v Burnley live stream, Saturday 26 February, 3pm GMT

Burnley will be looking to maintain their fine run of form when they do battle with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Back-to-back victories over Brighton and Tottenham have moved Sean Dyche’s side to within two points of safety. It has been a fantastic turnaround from Burnley, whose survival prospects looked grim a few weeks ago. The Clarets have lost only one of their last six matches in the Premier League, and even that defeat by Liverpool was unfortunate given the strength of their performance on the day.

Dyche will be most pleased with his team’s solidity of late. Burnley have kept four clean sheets in their last half-dozen games, including an impressive shut-out against Spurs in midweek. Only six teams in the division have conceded fewer goals than Burnley this season.

Crystal Palace returned to winning ways in midweek, as a two-goal salvo from Wilfried Zaha helped them to a 4-1 victory over Roy Hodgson’s Watford. It was important for Palace to pick up all three points at Vicarage Road having failed to win any of their previous six league outings.

There is still room for improvement, though, and Patrick Vieira will be hoping his side show a clinical edge against Burnley after failing to find the back of the net in two of their last three games.

Palace will be unable to call upon the services of Vicente Guaita, Nathan Ferguson and Joel Ward. Nathaniel Clyne will continue at right-back in the latter’s absence, while Michael Olise is likely to get the nod ahead of Jordan Ayew in the front three.

Burnley will have to make do without Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, while Maxwel Cornet and Charlie Taylor are facing a battle to be fit in time. Ashley Westwood is in line to return following a bout of Covid-19.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 26 February. See below for international broadcast options.



