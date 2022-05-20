Denmark's Euro 2022 group: Who will Denmark face in Group B?

Denmark’s Euro 2022 group contains Germany, Spain, and Finland. Denmark reached the final of the 2017 Euro’s, losing 4-2 to The Netherlands. However, they then failed to reach the 2019 World Cup, losing once again to The Netherlands in a play-off. They will be hoping to reassert themselves on the international stage.

You can also download our Women's Euro 2022 wall chart to see every team's group at this summer's tournament.

Denmark’s Euro 2022 group: Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8th July

Denmark will begin Euro 2022 with a rematch of the quarter-finals at Euro 2017. Denmark ended Germany’s run of European Championships with a 2-1 victory, setting themselves up for their own run to the final.

Germany’s squad is full of young talent with the Bayern Munich trio of Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl and Sydney Lohmann particularly highly rated. 19 year old winger Jule Brand caused Arsenal and Barcelona problems in the Champions League group stages this season whilst Wolfsburg’s Tabea Waßmuth has been one of the Champions League’s top scorers this season. Germany will however be without Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz at the tournament after she announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with her first child.

Denmark’s Euro 2022 group: Finland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12th July

Denmark’s second group stage match will be against Finland at the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Denmark and Finland have met at three of the last four Euro’s group stages with Finland getting the upper hand in 2005 and 2009 but Denmark eliminating them in 2013 after a 1-1 draw.

Managed by Anna Signeul, Finland have had a mixed recent record with an impressive draw over Brazil being negated by two heavy losses to France and the Netherlands.

Midfielder Eveliina Summanen has impressed in recent matches for Tottenham whilst fullback Emma Koivisto has been a real threat for Brighton. Meanwhile Natalie Kuikka remains their stand-out star, playing for the Portland Thorns in the USA.

Denmark’s Euro 2022 group: Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

16th July

Denmark’s final group game will come against Spain at the Brentford Community Stadium in London. Spain are going into the Euros as the bookies’ favourites, thanks mainly to the number of Barcelona players in their squad.

It is hard to find any weakness in this Spain side on paper. Their midfield will contain three of the most technically gifted players in the world in Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, and Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas. It would be hard to argue against Irene Paredes and Mapi Leon being the most talented central defensive partnership available. Up front, Jenni Hermoso is a proven goalscorer. Yet, Spain are not Barcelona, and there are some question marks over whether Jorge Vilda is the man to get the most out of these players.