Derby County v Birmingham City live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Derby County v Birmingham City live stream, Sunday 30 January, 1.30pm GMT

Derby County will be looking to revive their unlikely bid to avoid relegation to League One when Birmingham City visit Pride Park on Sunday.

Few believed the Rams were capable of finishing outside the bottom three after they were deducted 21 points earlier this season. It is still a long shot, but it is testament to the fine job Wayne Rooney has done in the East Midlands that Derby are not dead and buried just yet. With 19 games left to play they are eight points adrift of safety, and the dismal recent form of Peterborough United, Reading and Cardiff City offers hope that Rooney’s side can clamber out of trouble.

It has been another tumultuous week off the pitch for Derby. It was confirmed on Thursday that the club has been given another month to provide proof of funding for the rest of the season. The following day, Rooney announced that he had turned down the chance to speak to Everton about their managerial vacancy because he feels he has unfinished business at Derby. That is fantastic news for the Rams, who would be safely in mid-table were it not for the 21-point deduction.

Birmingham mounted an impressive comeback in midweek to draw 2-2 with Peterborough, despite being 2-0 down as late as the 84th minute. A draw in that game leaves the Blues 12 points clear of the drop zone, and while they cannot take anything for granted with so many matches left to play, Birmingham are unlikely to fall through the trapdoor this term.

Ravel Morrison is suspended for Derby after his record in a feisty East Midlands derby last weekend. The status of Tom Lawrence is uncertain, with Bournemouth and QPR both trying to sign him before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer has been working hard to bring in new players this week, but no new faces are likely to be involved on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 1.30pm GMT on Sunday 30 January, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

Few believed the Rams were capable of finishing outside the bottom three after they were deducted 21 points earlier this season. It is still a long shot, but it is testament to the fine job Wayne Rooney has done in the East Midlands that Derby are not dead and buried just yet. With 19 games left to play they are eight points adrift of safety, and the dismal recent form of Peterborough United, Reading and Cardiff City offers hope that Rooney’s side can clamber out of trouble.

It has been another tumultuous week off the pitch for Derby. It was confirmed on Thursday that the club has been given another month to provide proof of funding for the rest of the season. The following day, Rooney announced that he had turned down the chance to speak to Everton about their managerial vacancy because he feels he has unfinished business at Derby. That is fantastic news for the Rams, who would be safely in mid-table were it not for the 21-point deduction.

Birmingham mounted an impressive comeback in midweek to draw 2-2 with Peterborough, despite being 2-0 down as late as the 84th minute. A draw in that game leaves the Blues 12 points clear of the drop zone, and while they cannot take anything for granted with so many matches left to play, Birmingham are unlikely to fall through the trapdoor this term.

Ravel Morrison is suspended for Derby after his record in a feisty East Midlands derby last weekend. The status of Tom Lawrence is uncertain, with Bournemouth and QPR both trying to sign him before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer has been working hard to bring in new players this week, but no new faces are likely to be involved on Sunday.

Few believed the Rams were capable of finishing outside the bottom three after they were deducted 21 points earlier this season. It is still a long shot, but it is testament to the fine job Wayne Rooney has done in the East Midlands that Derby are not dead and buried just yet. With 19 games left to play they are eight points adrift of safety, and the dismal recent form of Peterborough United, Reading and Cardiff City offers hope that Rooney’s side can clamber out of trouble.

week off the pitch for Derby. It was confirmed on Thursday that the club has been given another month to provide proof of funding for the rest of the season. The following day, Rooney announced that he had turned down the chance to speak to Everton about their managerial vacancy because he feels he has unfinished business at Derby. That is fantastic news for the Rams, who would be safely in mid-table were it not for the 21-point deduction.

Birmingham mounted an impressive comeback in midweek to draw 2-2 with Peterborough, despite being 2-0 down as late as the 84th minute. A draw in that game leaves the Blues 12 points clear of the drop zone, and while they cannot take anything for granted with so many matches left to play, Birmingham are unlikely to fall through the trapdoor this term.

Ravel Morrison is suspended for Derby after his record in a feisty East Midlands derby last weekend. The status of Tom Lawrence is uncertain, with Bournemouth and QPR both trying to sign him before the transfer window closes on Monday.

avoid relegation to League One when Birmingham City visit Pride Park on Sunday.

Few believed the Rams were capable of finishing outside the bottom three after they were deducted 21 points earlier this season. It is still a long shot, but it is testament to the fine job Wayne Rooney has done in the East Midlands that Derby are not dead and buried just yet. With 19 games left to play they are eight points adrift of safety, and the dismal recent form of Peterborough United, Reading and Cardiff City offers hope that Rooney’s side can clamber out of trouble.

Few believed the Rams were capable of finishing outside the bottom three after they were deducted 21 points earlier this season. It is still a long shot, but it is testament to the fine job Wayne Rooney has done in the East Midlands that Derby are not dead and buried just yet. With 19 games left to play they are eight points adrift of safety, and the dismal recent form of Peterborough United, Reading and Cardiff City offers hope that Rooney’s side can clamber out of trouble.Few believed the Rams were capable of finishing outside the bottom three after they were deducted 21 points earlier this season. It is still a long shot, but it is testament to the fine job Wayne Rooney has done in the East Midlands that Derby are not dead and buried just yet. With 19 games left to play they are eight points adrift of safety, and the dismal recent form of Peterborough United, Reading and Cardiff City offers hope that Rooney’s side can clamber out of trouble.

managerial vacancy because he feels he has unfinished business at Derby. That is fantastic news for the Rams, who would be safely in mid-table were it not for the 21-point deduction.been another tumultuous week off the pitch for Derby. It was confirmed on Thursday that the club has been given another month to provide proof of funding for the rest of the season. The following day, Rooney announced that he had turned down the chance to speak to Everton about their managerial vacancy because he feels he has unfinished business at Derby. That is fantastic news for the Rams, who would be safely in mid-table were it not for the 21-point deduction.of of funding for the rest of the season. The following day, Rooney announced that he had turned down the chance to speak to Everton about their managerial vacancy because he feels he has unfinished business at Derby. That is fantastic news for the Rams, who would be safely in mid-table were it not for the 21-point deduction.

t has been another tumultuous week off the pitch for Derby. It was confirmed on Thursday that the club has been given another month to provide proof of funding for the rest of the season. The following day, Rooney announced that he had turned down the chance to speak to Everton about their managerial vacancy because he feels he has unfinished business at Derby. That is fantastic news for the Rams, who would be safely in mid-table were it not for the 21-point deduction.t has been another tumultuous week off the pitch for Derby. It was confirmed on Thursday that the club has been given another month to provide proof of funding for the rest of the season. The following day, Rooney announced that he had turned down the chance to speak to Everton about their managerial vacancy because he feels he has unfinished business at Derby. That is fantastic news for the Rams, who would be safely in mid-table were it not for the 21-point deduction.

Birmingham mounted an impressive comeback in midweek to draw 2-2 with Peterborough, despite being 2-0 down as late as the 84th minute. A draw in that game leaves the Blues 12 points clear of the drop zone, and while they cannot take anything for granted with so many matches left to play, Birmingham are unlikely to fall through the trapdoor this term.Birmingham mounted an impressive comeback in midweek to draw 2-2 with Peterborough, despite being 2-0 down as late as the 84th minute. A draw in that game leaves the Blues 12 points clear of the drop zone, and while they cannot take anything for granted with so many matches left to play, Birmingham are unlikely to fall through the trapdoor this term.

Ravel Morrison is suspended for Derby after his record in a feisty East Midlands derby last weekend. The status of Tom Lawrence is uncertain, with Bournemouth and QPR both trying to sign him before the transfer window closes on Monday.Ravel Morrison is suspended for Derby after his record in a feisty East Midlands derby last weekend. The status of Tom Lawrence is uncertain, with Bournemouth and QPR both trying to sign him before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Derby

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com