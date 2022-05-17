England’s Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule

With England’s Euro 2022 fixtures beginning on the July 6, it is time to get the dates in the diary.

Euro 2022 is being hosted in England with matches taking place across the country throughout July. The 16-team tournament runs from July 6-31. England already have three group stage matches scheduled but if they reach the final, they will play six in total.

England are in Group A of Women's Euro 2022 and will face Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland in the group stages.

England’s Euro 2022 fixtures

Wednesday 6th July

England vs Austria (20:00 GMT, Old Trafford, Manchester)

Monday 11th July

England vs Norway (20:00 GMT, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove)

Friday 15th July

Northern Ireland vs England (20:00 GMT, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton)

England’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will England play if they top the group?

If England win Group A, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the runner-up of Group B. This will be one of Germany, Denmark, Spain or Finland. The quarter-final match would take place on Wednesday 20th July at the Community Stadium in Brighton and Hove.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 26th July at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

England’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will England play if they come second in the group?

If England come second in Group A, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the winner of Group B. The quarter-final match would take place on Thursday 21st July at the Brentford Community Stadium in London.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 27th July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.