England’s Euro 2022 stadiums: Where will England’s matches be played?

England’s Euro 2022 stadiums are already all sold out for their group games, with the Lionesses set to play at Old Trafford in Manchester, the Community Stadium in Brighton, and St Mary’s in Southampton.

If England progress from their group, they will play their quarter-final at either the Community Stadium in Brighton or the Brentford Community Stadium in London. A potential semi-final fixture would be either at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes or Bramall Lane in Sheffield. The final game of Euro 2022 will be played at Wembley in London.

England’s Euro 2022 stadiums: Old Trafford, Manchester

England will begin Euro 2022 with their opening group stage match against Austria on 6th July at 20:00. The game will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, the home of Manchester United, with tickets to the 74,000 capacity ground having already sold out. It will be a familiar pitch to a number of England’s players with Manchester United Women having played a couple of times there. Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, Katie Zelem and Lucy Staniforth are all United players who have made Sarina Wiegman’s initial squad.

England’s Euro 2022 stadiums: Community Stadium, Brighton

England’s second group game will take place at the Community Stadium in Brighton against Norway on 11th July at 20:00. This match is likely to be England’s toughest in the group. It is also possible that it might not be the only game England play in Brighton, as if they win their group, their quarter-final match will take place here. It is a ground that should hold fond memories for England’s Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, who won the league with Arsenal at the stadium back in 2019.

England’s Euro 2022 stadiums: St Mary’s, Southampton

England’s final group game against Austria will be held at the 32,505 capacity ground St Mary’s in Southampton on 15th July at 20:00. England have played at St Mary’s recently as a squad, hosting North Macedonia at the ground as part of World Cup Qualifying in September 2021. They won 8-0 on that day so the Lionesses will be hoping for a similarly positive outcome in July.