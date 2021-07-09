Euro 2020: Are any England players injured for the final?

England have made it to the Euro 2020 final - a first major final in 55 years - and as far as we're all aware, Gareth Southgate has all 26 players to choose from for the occasion.

Last night, there was speculation that Jack Grealish might have been taken off by Southgate because of an injury. The Aston Villa man was brought on in the second half to inject a little more urgency and creation into the team - only to be hauled off in extra-time when England were a goal up.

This seems like a tactical change, however. Grealish is most likely in contention for the final against Italy and did not receive medical attention.

Likewise, Bukayo Saka - who missed the Ukraine game with a "knock" - managed to complete 69 minutes before Grealish replaced him. The Arsenal winger did not appear to be struggling during the game and is likely available for selection again this weekend.

The two biggest concerns heading into the tournament - Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson - have both played regularly, too. Maguire completed 120 minutes at the back while Henderson, it would seem, is only being kept on the bench by the superb form of both Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

Mason Mount - who missed two games through isolation - seems to be back up to full speed too, having completed 95 minutes.

