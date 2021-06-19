Euro 2020: How many goals does Cristiano Ronaldo have to score until he breaks the all-time international scoring record?

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to the all-time scoring record at international level, having scored 106 goals for Portugal in his career.

Ronaldo scored two goals in his opening Euro 2020 match against Hungary last week, adding to his total. He's also the all-time top scorer in European Championship history, having netted 11 since Euro 2004.

Ali Daei's record stands at 109 goals. Iranian striker Daei retired from international duty in 2006.

Ronaldo could still break the record at Euro 2020.

🇵🇹 1⃣0⃣ of @Cristiano Ronaldo's most memorable Portugal goals❗️#EURO2020 | @selecaoportugal pic.twitter.com/QuHWofZ60RFebruary 5, 2020 See more

Ronaldo needs just three goals in order to equal Daei's 109 goals. With Germany and France left to play in Group F of the tournament though, it'll be a difficult task.

CR7 is the all-time top scorer of Portugal and has scored more goals than any other European player ever. At club level, he's netted 674 in 896 games.

