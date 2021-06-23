Euro 2020 – Jorginho: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Jorginho will be hoping for a triumphant summer with Italy at the European Championship.

The Brazil-born midfielder has won 31 caps for his adopted nation - he moved to Italy at the age of 15 - and made his international bow in 2016.

Italy claimed maximum points in the group phase of Euro 2020, beating Turkey, Switzerland and Wales.

Jorginho and his team-mates will face Austria at Wembley in the round of 16.

Which club does Jorginho play for?

Jorginho plays his club football for Chelsea, having joined the club in 2018.

The midfielder has made 141 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, and has won the Champions League and the Europa League at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho previously played for Napoli, for whom he played 160 matches during a four-and-a-half year spell.

The midfielder previously turned out for Hellas Verona and had a loan stint at Sambonifacese.

How old is Jorginho?

Jorginho was born on 20 December 1991. He is 29 years old.

What is Jorginho's squad number?

Jorginho will wear the No.8 shirt for Italy at Euro 2020. At club level for Chelsea, he wears the No.5.

What is Jorginho's net worth?

Jorginho has an estimated net worth of £16m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Jorginho's contract length?

Jorginho's contract runs until the summer of 2023. He signed a five-year deal upon moving to west London in 2018.

What is Jorginho's salary?

Jorginho earns an estimated £110,000 per week at Chelsea, according to salarysport.com.