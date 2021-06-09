Euro 2020 – Marcel Sabitzer: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Marcel Sabitzer will be a key player for Austria at this summer's European Championship.

The RB Leipzig midfielder has won 50 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his debut in 2012.

Austria have been drawn in Group C at Euro 2020, and will face the Netherlands, Ukraine and North Macedonia in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Austria a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Which club does Marcel Sabizter play for?

Sabitzer plies his trade for RB Leipzig at club level. He joined his current employers in 2014 and has gone on to make 227 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions.

The midfielder began his career with Admira Wacker in Austria, before moving to Rapid Vienna in 2013.

He only spent one season at Rapid before joining Leipzig. He was immediately loaned out to Red Bull Salzburg, and became a regular for Leipzig in 2015.

How old is Marcel Sabitzer?

Sabitzer was born on 17 March 1994. He is 27 years old.

What is Marcel Sabitzer’s squad number?

Sabitzer will wear the No.9 shirt for Austria at Euro 2020. At club level for Leipzig, he wears the No.7.

What is Marcel Sabitzer’s net worth?

Sabitzer has an estimated net worth of £9m, according to wtfoot.com .

What is Marcel Sabitzer’s contract length?

Sabitzer is under contract with Leipzig until 2022. With only one year remaining on his current deal, the German side will want to get him signed up to fresh terms as soon as possible.

Alternatively, Sabitzer might fancy a new challenge when his contract at the Red Bull Arena runs out.

What is Marcel Sabitzer’s salary?