Euro 2020 – Marco Verratti: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Marco Verratti will be hoping for a triumphant summer with Italy at the European Championship.

The midfielder has won 41 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2012.

Italy claimed maximum points in the group phase of Euro 2020, beating Turkey, Switzerland and Wales.

Donnarumma and his team-mates will face Austria at Wembley in the round of 16.

Which club does Marco Verratti play for?

Verratti plays his club football for PSG, having made the move to the Parc des Princes in 2012.

The midfielder has made 346 appearances for the French giants, with whom he has won seven Ligue 1 titles and 12 domestic cups.

He previously represented Pescara but has never played a game in Serie A, Italy's top division.

How old is Marco Verratti?

Verratti was born on 5 November 1992. He is 28 years old.

What is Marco Verratti's squad number?

Verratti will wear the No.6 shirt for Italy at Euro 2020. At club level for PSG, he also wears the No.6.

What is Marco Verratti's net worth?

Verratti has an estimated net worth of £43.6m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Marco Verratti's contract length?

Verratti's contract at PSG runs until the summer of 2024. He signed a new five-year deal in 2019.

What is Marco Verratti's salary?

Verratti earns an estimated £252,000 per week at PSG, according to salarysport.com.