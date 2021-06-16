Euro 2020 – Raheem Sterling: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Raheem Sterling will be an important player for England at this summer's European Championship.

The Three Lions forward has won 62 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2012.

England have been drawn in Group D at Euro 2020, and will face Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in the first round. All three of their games will be held at Wembley.

A top-two finish would guarantee England a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Raheem Sterling play for?

Sterling plays his club football for Manchester City, after making the move to the Etihad Stadium in 2015.

Sterling has made close to 300 appearances in all competitions for City, with whom he was won three Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup.

Prior to his switch to City, Sterling represented Liverpool for five years. Three of those were spent as a first-team regular, and Sterling was twice voted as the club's Young Player of the Year.

Born in London, Sterling spent seven years on the books of QPR prior to his move to Merseyside.

How old is Raheem Sterling?

Sterling was born on 8 December 1994. He is 26 years old.

What is Raheem Sterling’s squad number?

Sterling will wear the No.10 shirt for England at Euro 2020. At club level for Manchester City, he wears the No.7.

What is Raheem Sterling's net worth?

Sterling has an estimated net worth of £32m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Raheem Sterling's contract length?

Sterling's contract at Manchester City runs until the summer of 2023. His club will no doubt be hoping to extend the winger's deal sooner rather than later.

What is Raheem Sterling's salary?

Sterling earns an estimated £200,000 per week at Manchester United, according to salarysport.com.