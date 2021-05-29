Euro 2020 – who is Switzerland captain, Granit Xhaka?

Granit Xhaka will be the Switzerland captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

The Arsenal midfielder was memorably stripped of the armband at club level after he clashed with supporters following his substitution in a game against Crystal Palace in November 2019.

He remains the on-field leader for his country, though, having taken over the armband from former Arsenal team-mate Stephan Lichtsteiner after the 2018 World Cup.

Switzerland reached the round of 16 in that tournament, just as they did at the 2006 and 2014 editions.

The Red Crosses also failed to make it beyond that stage of Euro 2016, losing to Poland in a penalty shoot-out to deny them a place in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland will hope to make it through to the last eight of the Euros for the first time this summer.

They qualified for Euro 2020 with a minimum of fuss, finishing top of their group ahead of Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia and Gibraltar.

Switzerland will take place in the second game of this summer’s competition, with a clash with Wales scheduled for June 12 in Baku.

Four days later they will fly to Rome to do battle with Italy, before concluding the group phase against Turkey on June 20.

Xhaka will, if fit, start all three matches as Switzerland attempt to secure a top-two finish.

Third place might be enough to secure them a place in the knockout rounds, but Vladimir Petkovic’s side will not want to take the risk.

Xhaka might only be 28 years old but he is already closing in on 100 caps for his country.

The midfielder has made 92 appearances for the senior Switzerland side at the time of writing, having made his debut a decade ago.

Xhaka was part of the Switzerland side that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2009, two years before he made his bow for the first team.