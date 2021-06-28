Euro 2020: Where can I watch the football in London?

COVID-19 means that planning where to watch England v Germany is difficult. Euro 2020's continental format has taken the tournament across Europe - and yet we feel more disconnected from than ever.

Still, there is opportunity to still get in the spirit when it comes to the knockout fixtures. With plenty of pubs screening the football across the country and social distancing laws making it possible to watch inside in groups, we can at least enjoy a little normality this summer.

Trafalgar Square Fan Zone (Trafalgar Square)

The UEFA Euro 2020 Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square is open for business.

England matches, the semi-finals and the final will all be broadcast at the square, with tickets for the first matches having gone exclusively to key workers. Seats for knockout matches have been allocated by a public ballot.

Though the ballot has closed for the England vs Germany game, it will open again, should England get through. And whether or not Gareth Southgate's side progresses that far in the tournament, Trafalgar Square will be broadcasting the final three games of the tournament.

BOXPARK (Croyden, Shoreditch and Wembley)

BOXPARK is showing all UEFA Euro 2020 matches live from its three London venues in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley.

Alongside having the magic of the competition on BOXPARK’s big screens throughout the venue, fans can tuck into street food and quench their thirst with plenty of beers and drinks from the bars.

Skylight (Wapping)

Skylight rooftop is famous for its panoramic views across London’s skyline.

You can book a table for a maximum of 10 people throughout the tournament, with your booking including cans of beer. The venue features 4 x 2.5m outdoor LED screen for 600 guests to watch games live on a gigantic screen, with additional screens positioned throughout the venue. Because there's nothing worse than missing a goal when you go to the bar.

The Freemasons Arms (Covent Garden)

The Freemasons Arms pub has a great place in sporting history. It was here that the Football Association met in 1863 to thrash out the laws of modern football - and the pub has a great display of Football Association memorabilia alongside six HD TV screens featuring all the top matches.

If you're a football history buff, there really is nowhere better to see the action.

The Refinery Bankside (Southwark)

With one of the largest outdoor screens in the capital, The Refinery Bankside’s alfresco terrace is a great place to enjoy the sun - though its appearance feels as rare as Jadon Sancho, right now.

The venue kitted out with plenty of deck chairs, a large HD screen and a fully stocked bar so you won’t miss a single kick at Euro 2020.

Costa Del Tottenham (Tottenham Hale)

London’s biggest warehouse dedicated to football includes two giant screens, beer hall, street food, sun terrace and more. Costa del Tottenham is showing games on every match day and can seat 300 football aficionados at once, so the atmosphere is sure to be electric.

Juju's Bar & Stage (Shoreditch)

Juju's Bar & Stage in Shoreditch is one of the top London venues for watching the Euros, with three huge projector screens, a beer garden and an expansive open-air terrace. Juju's is where you'll find the merriest (socially distanced) crowds enjoying craft beers, cocktails and scrumptious street food.

