Euro 2020 – Who is Jamal Musiala's wife and does he have kids?

Jamal Musiala was a notable inclusion in Germany's 26-man squad for the European Championship this summer.

Musiala was born in Stuttgart in 2003, but he moved to England with his family at the age of seven.

He was snapped up by Chelsea's academy, before deciding to join Bayern Munich in 2019.

The midfielder represented England's Under-21s but then decided to switch his international allegiance to Germany at senior level.

He made his debut for the country of his birth earlier this year and was then included in the travelling German party for the European Championship.

“I’ve thought about this question a lot,” he told The Athletic in February.

“‘What is best for my future?’ ‘Where do I have more chances to play?’ In the end, I just listened to the feeling that over a long period of time kept telling me that it was the right decision to play for Germany, the land I was born in. Still, it wasn’t an easy decision for me.”

Musiala has not disclosed his relationship status in public, but he will be cheered on this summer by his family and friends.

Germany kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign against France, but the de facto home team lost 1-0 in Munich.

It was a hard-fought affair that could have gone either way, but Germany struggled to break down the French rearguard.

There were calls for Joachim Low to ditch his 3-4-2-1 formation for the subsequent meeting with Portugal, but the long-serving manager stuck to his guns.

And Low was vindicated in spectacular fashion, as Germany turned in an excellent display and ran out 4-2 winners.

Die Mannschaft must now avoid defeat by Hungary on Wednesday to advance to the round of 16.

If Germany win Euro 2020, they will become the most successful team in the competition's history.

They are currently tied with Spain on three triumphs apiece, having lifted the trophy in 1972, 1980 and 1996.

Germany also reached the final of the European Championship in 1976 and 2008.

If Musiala makes it onto the pitch this summer, he will become one of the youngest players to feature at a major tournament for Germany.