Euro 2020 – Who is Paul Pogba's wife and does he have kids?

Paul Pogba is hoping to add another international winner's medal to his collection at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Manchester United midfielder was part of the France squad that won the World Cup in Russia three years ago.

Les Bleus famously followed up their victory at the 1998 World Cup with glory at Euro 2000.

Didier Deschamps was a member of the France squad back then, and he is hoping to repeat the feat this year.

Pogba started his team's opening game against Germany and is expected to be a key figure throughout the tournament.

He will be supported in his efforts by his partner, Maria Zulay Salaues, with whom Pogba has been in a relationship since 2017.

The couple have two children together. Their first son was born in 2019 and their second was born in 2020.

Pogba was arguably France's standout performer in their first game at Euro 2020, that 1-0 triumph over Germany in Munich.

He always tends to deliver for his country, where he plays alongside N'Golo Kante in midfield.

France will confirm their place in the round of 16 if they beat Hungary on Saturday.

Victory would move the world champions onto six points ahead of Wednesday's clash with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are the reigning European champions, having beaten France 1-0 in the final of Euro 2016.

Deschamps' side were the favourites to win that game, which took place at the Stade de France, but Eder's goal in injury time earned Portugal the victory.

France will be hoping to avenge that defeat when the two teams go head-to-head at Euro 2020, although Deschamps could rest some of his key players if his team is already through.

Pogba will win his 82nd France cap if he appears in the match against Hungary this weekend.

He made his debut for the national team in 2013, before making his tournament bow at the 2014 World Cup.