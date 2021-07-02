Euro 2020: Who is the referee for Spain vs Switzerland?

Spain vs Switzerland kicks off in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals tonight, with Michael Oliver taking charge of the fixture.

36-year-old Oliver has been a regular in the Premier League since 2010 and has officiated the FA Cup finals in 2018 and 2021. He's also been the referee for numerous Champions League games over the last few years, including Juventus's famous defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, in which he sent off Gianluigi Buffon in the dying moments of the game.

EURO 2020 REFEREES Who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?

Oliver has refereed France's 1-1 draw with Hungary at Euro 2020 and Sweden's 3-2 win over Poland in Group E.

Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett will be the assistant referees for the match tonight.