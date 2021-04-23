European Super League: 7 reforms football should make to prevent future breakaways

The European Super League is not a beast that has been slain by the sword of English football supporters. This particular iteration of the competition may be off the table - but a breakaway league may rear its head again.

The fans have made it abundantly clear what they made of it. But equally, the Super League was supposedly years in the making: this was not a whim one sunny Sunday from the Big Six, it was something that they were fully prepared to follow through with.

There are lessons to be learned from the collapse of the Super League. There are bridges that need to be rebuilt across football. The only reason that the Super League was ever considered was that football is broken. So how do we fix it?

1. Improve fan representation

If Michael Zorc, Sporting Director of Borussia Dortmund, had taken the idea of the Super League to his club's members, he might as well have handed them the pitchforks to hound him out of the club.

The 50+1 rule in Germany is not perfect but it means a club must hold a majority of its own voting rights. It's not just issues like the the Super League that the fans have had to vote on in the past, either - when the Bundesliga tried to make Monday Night Football a thing, for example, the fan groups rallied to stop it.

So can we take 51% of Manchester United away from the Glazers, for argument's sake? It would be difficult, since the genie is out of the bottle. But one idea floated is the idea of "golden shares": with this model, certain shareholders would have a special right to veto other shareholders over things like a change of ownership - or in this case, preventing a club from starting a new league altogether.

Current owners would hate this idea - but it's absolutely necessary to give fans a voice once more.

2. Revitalise infrastructure

(Image credit: PA)

Italian football hasn't been given a new lick of paint since the 1990 World Cup. Some of the stadia is crumbling.

This is perhaps one of the biggest reasons that Juventus jumped at the chance of a Super League. They're a huge fish in a small pond, having built a new ground, rebranded and turned themselves into a much more modern club in recent years: compare that to Inter and AC Milan who co-share the creaking San Siro and perhaps wanted a slice of that with this new project.

The state of stadiums isn't great for the image of Italian football and it can't be good for a product that they're trying to sell. The same goes for academies at some clubs in Europe or even recruitment. A lot of these teams have had far more pressing financial commitments than something long-term like a new stadium, new training facilities or new scouts - but it's becoming a priority.

Perhaps domestic football associations need to compile reports on this. Perhaps councils can help out if clubs can prove a new ground as being beneficial to the community. There are certainly lessons to be learned from how Tottenham Hotspur have built a new ground while becoming an elite side in Europe. It's not easy at all - but similar projects might just save the game.

3. Replenish the competition

The key to the Premier League's success was simple: balance. Revenue was always split equally among the 20 teams in the top division and though there have always been a big two, four, six or however many sides in the Prem, the pull has always been its competitiveness. No team has run away with the league like in France or Germany, really, have they?

This is something that perhaps Florentino Perez overlooked with the Super League. It's not that everyone wants to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool every season: it's that people want to watch a little more than just attack against defence. Serie A was most exciting when Napoli were pushing Juventus for the title, Ligue 1 when Monaco fought with Paris Saint-Germain. Scottish football, too, reached record lows of entertainment without Rangers.

Perez's trickle-down economic plan was for the big clubs to receive the money they deserve and for them to buy players from smaller clubs to make them richer in turn. And yet, the big clubs are only the big clubs because of how they compare in stature to the smaller ones; make the smaller clubs bigger - i.e. split revenue equally - and everyone benefits.

Tottenham and Manchester City joining the big six hasn't damaged a team like Liverpool: far from it. They've had to adapt to improve, sure, but they're worth more now than ever as a club, in a league that's worth far more than ever. And another thing: the more big teams are in a league, the less likely they are to leave.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The figures suggest that young people are watching less football than ever before. And naturally, there's plenty of content out there that football is competing with, everywhere. Perhaps attention spans really are shorter.

But binge-watching TV series is popular; so are podcasts. When the 30-year-olds of 2021 were kids, they were able to watch the Champions League on ITV for free: is it any wonder that there are fewer people watching now it costs £30 a month from BT, plus all the other packages out there?

A working-class game has become unaffordable to so many - you don't need us to tell you that. If potential Super League starters were genuinely worried about losing younger fans - which we suspect they're not - reducing ticket prices drastically when fans are allowed back into stadiums might be a good start.

Not only do fuller stadiums and cheaper ticket prices make for a better atmosphere - and thus a better TV product - it repairs some of the problems in modern football. Fans are less likely to clamour for new competitions if they can actually afford the current ones. Maybe the Premier League should reassess maximum prices.

5. Entrench support for the pyramid in law

From the tiny chip shops outside the League Two grounds, to the grounds staff at stadiums, the sponsors and the players themselves. There are so many people who rely on football at all levels, financially.

And yet, the complex English ecosystem of the Football League could have been destroyed by six clubs. All the government would have been able to do, legally, would be to withdraw work permits and police support at stadiums. That's worryingly flimsy.

If anything like this happens again, it shouldn't be this easy. With so many communities relying directly and indirectly on the pyramid, the top of it shouldn't be allowed to be ripped off. However that's protected, it must be protected with stronger laws than it currently is - whether that comes from Richard Masters or Boris Johnson.

Whether there's an exit fee written into the Premier League to sustain everyone else for a period of time - like the European Union - or clubs have to negotiate their departure, law-makers have a lot to think about.

6. Improve relationships within the Premier League (and abroad)

(Image credit: Getty)

It's the Big Six and the Other 14 in the Premier League now. You need two-thirds of a majority to pass a law. When the issue of five substitutes reared its head, a civil war almost broke out between those with squad depth and those without. There were ugly arguments, not least with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Chris Wilder calling each other out.

The relationships within the Premier League need to be repaired. It's understandable that every club thinks only for their own benefit but sometimes, concessions have to be made in order to build rapport.

Short of getting them all in one room and getting drunk, FFT isn't sure of how exactly the Premier League teams could mend the rift but perhaps a good start would be the Other 14 to vote against punishments towards the Big Six as a olive branch. Perhaps the Big Six should remember that they are what they are thanks to the Other 14.

Plus, the chiefs at La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League have all found they have a lot in common after this week's headache of what they'd do if clubs left. Maybe a good start could be to work together in future to avoid big game clashes: surely all domestic leagues would benefit from better working relationships.

7. Revamp European competition

For years UEFA gave more power, inch by inch, to the clubs who screamed loud enough, trying to convince them not to throw their toys out of the pram. Well now, we need real change in European competition. And the big clubs have - at least temporarily - lost the threat of walking away, given that it's gone so spectacularly wrong for them.

We need drastic change in European competition, so why not strike now? It's madenning to many that the Champions League is somehow worth less in TV rights than the Premier League, for a start. It's a vicious cycle that countries who only get one Champions League spot, so one side strengthens themselves with the money and weakens the entire domestic league. There's money awarded in the Champions League based on 10-year coefficient - rewarding the big clubs - and the gap between the money given to winners and losers is far too big.

Well, it's time to revamp it all, while the big clubs are at their weakest. It's time to make the Champions League and Europa League fairer, more competitive, more marketable competitions - just like the Premier League became in the 1990s, to improve the state of play for anyone.

Of course, that's easier said than done. We didn't say we had all the answers, did we?

