Everton v Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Wolves live stream, Sunday 13 March, 2pm GMT

Everton will be looking to boost their survival chances when Wolves visit Goodison Park this weekend.

The Toffees remain just one point clear of the bottom three after suffering a 5-0 thrashing by Tottenham last time out. That was their seventh defeat in their last eight games, leaving Frank Lampard's side looking nervously over their shoulder at the drop zone.

This is in danger of being a historically bad campaign for Everton. Their tally of 22 points after 25 matches is their worst in top-flight history. The Premier League ever-presents will need to improve if they are to maintain that status.

Everton's away form has been particularly dismal. No team in the division has picked up fewer points on the road, with the Toffees having triumphed just once on their travels so far.

Matches like this will therefore be pivotal to Everton's chances of avoiding demotion. After Wolves' visit this weekend, Newcastle, Manchester United, Chelsea and Brentford will travel to Goodison. Those are the matches that are likely to determine Everton's fate.

Wolves returned to form in spectacular fashion on Thursday, as Bruno Lage's side thrashed Watford 4-0. It was a much-needed win after three defeats on the bounce, but Wolves are no longer involved in the race for the top four.

Lage's side could still qualify for Europe, though: they are two points behind seventh-placed Tottenham, albeit having played more games than Antonio Conte's charges.

Wolves will have to make do without Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever, so Jonny Otto is likely to continue at right wing-back. Willy Boly might drop out of the starting XI as he works his way back to full match fitness following a lengthy lay-off.

Everton will be unable to call upon the services of Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies, but Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray could return to the fold. Michael Keane should start despite having suffered with illness of late.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 March. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com