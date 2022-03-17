Everton v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Newcastle United live stream, Thursday 17 March, 7.45pm GMT

Everton will be seeking a much-needed victory when Newcastle visit Goodison Park for a rearranged fixture on Thursday night.

The Toffees are looking nervously over their shoulders at the bottom three after yet another defeat at the weekend. Conor Coady's header brought Wolves a 1-0 victory on Merseyside on Sunday, leaving Everton out of the bottom three on goal difference alone. If the alarm bells were not already ringing at Goodison, they certainly are now.

Everton head into this match in dismal form, having lost eight of their last nine matches. Relegation is a very real possibility for one of the Premier League's ever-present clubs. Frank Lampard needs to find some answers quickly.

Newcastle were a little unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Chelsea at the weekend. Some key refereeing decisions went against them on the day, before Kai Havertz's late goal gave the Blues all three points.

Still, Eddie Howe will be pleased with how his team have performed in recent weeks. The Magpies have opened up a nine-point buffer above the relegation zone, and for the first time all season they are beginning to look up rather than down.

Everton will have to make do without Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny and Tom Davies. Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed out on Sunday but could be back after a bout of illness. Lampard is likely to move away from the back three he employed against Wolves, with Michael Keane set to return to the fold.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier and Jamal Lewis for their trip to Merseyside. Joe Willock and Jonjoe Shelvey are hoping to shake off illness in time to feature, while Joelinton is set to undergo a late fitness test on a groin issue. Federico Fernandez is available again but may have to make do with a place on the bench.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 17 March, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com