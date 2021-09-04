Everton Women's Super League squad: Best player, manager and WSL record

The Everton Women's Super League squad has expanded significantly this summer, with Willie Kirk bringing in eight new recruits. After a fifth placed finish last year, they will have their sights firmly set on Champions League qualification by finishing in the top three.

Everton Women's Super League squad

GK: Sandy MacIver

GK: Courtney Brosnan

DF: Danielle Turner

DF: Rikke Sevecke

DF: Nathalie Bjorn

DF: Gabrielle George

DF: Megan Finnigan

DF: Leonie Maier

DF: Poppy Pattinson

MF: Kenza Dali

MF: Izzy Christiansen

MF: Lucy Graham

MF: Aurora Galli

MF: Grace Clinton

MF: Hanna Bennison

FW: Toni Duggan

FW: Simone Magill

FW: Claire Emslie

FW: Valerie Gauvin

FW: Nicoline Sorensen

FW: Anna Anvegard

Everton Women's Super League squad: Team profile

Everton's aim this season will be clear; the goal is Champions League qualification. The reality might not be so simple though. A new team has not broken into the established top three of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal since 2014.

On paper, the recruitment is some of the best in the league. Manager Willie Kirk has brought in experience in the form of Toni Duggan and Kenza Dali and combined it with reinforcements all across the pitch. Nathalie Bjorn, Aurora Galli, and Anna Anvegard will add extra strength in defence, midfield, and attack respectively.

Most excitingly of all, Everton beat a number of clubs to the signing of Hanna Bennison. The 18 year old Bennison is thought of as one of the best young talents in the world, and it is testament to how far Everton have come that they could persuade her to join them. Only three seasons ago, the club finished second bottom of the league.

Everton might not have quite enough to challenge a top three who have all strengthened in their own right this season. But those clubs would be wise to keep one eye looking over their shoulders as Kirk's side could spring one or two surprises along the way.

Everton Women's Super League squad: Who is Everton's best player?

Valerie Gauvin

Gauvin arrived last summer from Montpelier as Everton's record signing. A fast start to life in the WSL saw Gauvin score two goals in her first three games, as well as heading in the winner against Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final. However, an injury sustained in the FA Cup final lingered throughout the season, and Gauvin never truly refound her early season form. A fully fit Gauvin this year could be just what Everton need if they are to challenge for a top three place.

Everton Women's Super League squad: Who is Everton's manager?

Willie Kirk

Willie Kirk joined Everton at the end of 2018, having previously been Casey Stoney's assistant at Manchester United. Prior to that, he had managed Bristol City and Hibernian in the Scottish league.

Everton Women's Super League squad: Everton's WSL record

Everton joined the WSL in 2017, after a space opened up when Notts County folded. They finished second bottom in both of their first two seasons, but improved under Willie Kirk. Last season's 5th place finish was their highest in their history.