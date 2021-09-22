FIFA 22 early access goes live for EA Play subscribers

Early access to FIFA 22 goes live today, with players getting to clock up 10 hours of game time ahead of its full release on October 1.

From 6pm on Wednesday, September 22, subscribers to EA Play can get their grubby mitts on FIFA 22 for PS5 and PS4, XBox Series X/S and XBox One, and PC. Early access isn't available for the Nintendo Switch version.

EA Play is available for 79p a month or £19.99 a year – but it isn't the only way to play FIFA 22 early.

Those who buy the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition will be able to get the full version of the game from September 27.

This year, there will be no FIFA 22 demo, so these are your only ways to land the new game before it hits shops next month.

We are, though, already finding out plenty about the new game: FIFA 22's top 100 rated players have this week been revealed.

