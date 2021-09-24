FIFA 22 Early Access: How to make the most of the 10-hour trial ahead of release

If you’re a member of EA’s subscription service - EA Play, you’re entitled to a 10-hour early access trial of FIFA 22.

This 10-hour trial will allow you to try out the full game and not just specific game modes, however, if you’re looking to get a solid start to FIFA 22, you’re better off spending 100% of the trial on Ultimate Team.

Here are a few tips you can use to take advantage of the trial...

FIFA 22 Pre-orders open – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

FIFA 22 on PS5 Are there any good bundle deals?

1. Focus On Playing Matches

Considering the early access trial only lasts for 10-hours, you need to use your time on the game wisely - and part of that involves spending the majority of your time playing matches.

FIFA 22: Top 100 players revealed

It’s easy to get caught up in exploring the new user interface or even completing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), however, you’re better off spending your time on the 10-hour trial grinding the game.

Get FIFA 22 standard edition for PS5 from Argos

You’ll have plenty of time to explore the new user interface when the full game gets launched - but in order to take full advantage of the pre-release period, you more or less need to focus all your time on playing matches.

That involves grinding Division Rivals, grinding FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) drafts and even squad battles.

By constantly jumping into matches throughout the course of the 10-hour trial, you’ll be able to garner coins which you can then use to trade on the Web App right after the trial ends.

Think of the early access trial as a way to give yourself more coins to trade with before FIFA 22’s full release.

The idea is to funnel the coins you make during the trial, right back into the Web App where you can use those coins to make more coins through trading.

If you adopt that mindset, you’ll be sitting on some decent coinage by the time the game is out.

2. Complete Objectives

There’s usually a flurry of gameplay objectives you can complete at the start of a new FIFA.

Completing these objectives will grant you coin and pack rewards that could give you a huge boost in the early days of the new FUT season - so it would be wise for you to go over to the objectives tab and check out some gameplay objectives you can complete while you’re on the 10-hour trial.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

You can preorder the new FIFA 22 game now on Amazon.

FIFA 21 The top 125 wonderkids on Career Mode

FIFA 21 How to (legally) buy and sell your assets to maximise profits

RANKED! The 100 greatest FIFA songs ever

FIFA 22 What is Career Mode’s Create A Club feature?