Quiz! Can you name Europe's top five league winners since 1992/93?
Who's become champions of England, France, Germany, Italy or Spain over the last three decades or so?
10 minutes on the clock, 145 clubs to guess. How many can you name?
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends!
Once upon a time, it was only champions that were permitted into the European Cup.
The idea was to pit the winners of each European league against each other into one competition - and when you look at it that way, calling it the Champions League makes a lot of sense.
In the last 30 years, plenty has changed in football - but the champions of each country have remained fairly consistent across the board.
Can you tell us who they are?
