Quiz! Can you name every Champions League team that has never made it out of the group?

12 minutes on the clock, 76 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big 2020 Quiz?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

It must be wonderful to be a Champions League club. It's not so cool if you're just a whipping boy.

Well, sure, if you're in a low-ranking league from eastern Europe - we've got clubs from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the quiz today: welcome, lads - it must be wonderful to go up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. What an experience to be a part of and if you're lucky, get a point or two and make some memories.

But some of these clubs are from Spain, Germany, Italy, France... even one from England - the great Premier League - hasn't made it into the second round of the tournament.

This might be the hardest quiz you try this week. Go on, we're sure you'll know more than you think...

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?