Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's 2021/22 stat leaders?
By Mark White published
We're looking for the Premier League stars with the most goals, assists, passes tackles and fouls for every club
10 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.
There are some surprising stats in the Premier League.
West Ham United and Everton have the most losses since the division was formed, for example. That's perhaps not something you'd expect – especially since both clubs have played European football and one is an ever-present. But they both lead the way simply because they've played so many more games than many other teams.
In today's quiz, you might find the same thing. The biggest foulers in some teams might be strikers rather than defenders. The biggest passers might not be midfielders. The most assists might not be creative players.
This is a test to see how closely you've been watching this season. Any ties between stats-holders, by the way, and we've gone for the one with the most minutes.
