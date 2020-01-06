Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Arsenal vs Leeds in the Premier League, 2004?

On 16 April 2004, Arsenal beat Leeds 5-0, in what is to date the last Premier League meeting between the two sides.

There are 27 players to get – 11 starters for both sides, and three and two substitutes for Arsenal and Leeds respectively. We’re giving you six minutes to name as many as you can, and providing the positions and nationalities of each player (though be warned – some players may not have been in the position you most associate them with that day).

Once you’re done, send your scores to @FourFourTwo on Twitter and see how you compare against other readers.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every player with 6+ Premier League goals in 2019?

On Monday night, Arsenal take on Leeds in the FA Cup, a competition in which they have met three times over the last decade.

With Leeds top of the Championship, however, the fixture could become a Premier League staple once again next season.

The last time the two sides met in the top flight was April 2004, when a certain French forward nabbed four goals for the Gunners.

The line-ups that day are pretty familiar (although some of the positions – particularly in the Leeds midfield – a little less so).

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers' offer? Get the game's greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £9.50 every quarter – just £2.90 an issue. Cheers!

NOW TRY...

RANKED FourFourTwo's 25 best teams of the decade

QUIZ Can you name the 29 Football League teams founded after 1900?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

More football quizzes every day on FourFourTwo.com