Quiz! Can you name Real Madrid's record signings?
By Mark White published
They're well-known for making big-money moves – but who are the most expensive half-century to have been Galacticos?
10 minutes on the clock, 82 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?
Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!
Back in the 1950s, Real Madrid were the envy of everyone. With Alfredo Di Stefano up front, it felt like they had a classic Hollywood A-lister up front.
Ferenc Puskas, the Galloping Major, joined not long after that, while Raymond Kopa was in the side, too. It was a star-studded side worthy of the "royal" moniker that the club boasted.
Towards the turn of the millennium, Real Madrid went full throttle for the Galactico model again – and look how it's paid off.
OK, so they've also signed Julian Faubert and Thomas Gravesen: but feast your eyes over this unbelievable collection of stars…
Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?
Quiz! Can you name every player with 50+ goals in European competition?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.