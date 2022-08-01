Quiz! Can you name the England teams to play in these major finals?
By Mark White published
We're looking for every English player to feature in 1966, 2009, 2021 and 2022
10 minutes on the clock, 57 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo
The years of hurt counter has been reset. Football is home.
In 1966, England made their first major final, a World Cup on home soil. But in the years that followed, that level of euphoria couldn't be replicated. There were near misses – efforts that were nowhere close, too, of course – and a narrative started.
England came closest in 1984 and 2009 in the women's game, before 2021 saw Gareth Southgate's Three Lions in a first major final since '66 – again, at Wembley. 2022 has brought us full circle with the women's team beating, yes, Germany at, yes, Wembley. So our question to you is who played in these major finals.
Since 1984 is a particularly difficult ask, we've omitted it from the quiz and just gone with the other four. How many Lions and Lionesses can you name?
