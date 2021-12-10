Quiz! Can you name the starting line-ups from Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final?

Six minutes on the clock, and 28 players to get.

Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid this weekend, in the first Madrid derby derby since Carlo Ancelotti return to the Bernabeu dugout.

While Atletico may be the reigning Spanish champions, Los Blancos are far away the favourites to take the title this season: they currently have an eight-point lead at the top of the table, and a formidable 10 points over their city rivals heading into this game.

It would not be the first time Ancelotti has got one over Diego Simeone's side.

His finest moment during his first spell in Madrid came against Atletico in the 2014 Champions League final, where Real clinched their 10th European title: the heralded, historic La Decima.

But how well do you remember that game? This quiz tests your memory of who was on the pitch that night. Good luck...

