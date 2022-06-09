Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe every season since 2000?

10 minutes on the clock, 69 players to guess.

The best things come in threes. Star Wars films. Sugababes. Seasons that Jose Mourinho lasts in any given job.

And over the years, the modern frontline has evolved to be a three-man job. Back in your great-grandad's era, we had formations of anywhere between five and eight strikers but now, the trio is king. Whatever formation you play, there tends to be three main men for the goals.

We've seen some famous examples over recent seasons across Europe's top five leagues. For today's quiz, we've counted up all the goals that each team has scored across all competitions in each season. We've found the three players with the most goals – so don't worry, they don't have to have played in the attack – and tallied up which sides had the most goals.

There's a Golden Boot winner every season for who scores the most. But which three players have managed to net the most per season since 2000?

