Quiz! Can you name every player in the final England Euro 2020 squad?

Five minutes are on the clock, and you need to name every member of England's 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

We're giving you each player's general position, but to make it a bit harder, we're not telling you what club they play for.

If all you really want to do is see who made it, without this quiz nonsense, here's the news on the final England Euro 2020 squad.

So England's Euro 2020 26-player squad is finally out, having been trimmed down from a provisional 33-man affair.

And surely by now, you should be able to work out who Gareth Southgate wants to take?

There's been plenty of speculation about which right-back wouldn't make the cut, but what about the goalies? The midfielders? Even, heaven forfend, the forwards?

Reckon you can name them all without checking? Go ahead, then challenge your mates.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Timo Werner: How can Thomas Tuchel unlock his forward's potential?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?