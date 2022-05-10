Quiz! Can you name every Liverpool line-up the seven finals Steven Gerrard won?

You have 10 minutes to guess 97 players.

Steven Gerrard was something else when it came to big games, wasn't he?

Famously, he could turn the tide on his own. The former Liverpool captain was capable of the unbelievable when it came to finals – and over the course of his career, he won seven with the Reds.

But he wasn't the only one. Along the way, Gerrard played with some of the finest players to ever tap the Anfield sign – and there were plenty who helped him make history.

The question is, how many of Gerrard's teammates from those triumphs can you recall?

