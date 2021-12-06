How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup
How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online.
The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
Here's how and where to see the draw tonight.
How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: What channel is the FA Cup third round draw on?
The FA Cup third round draw is live on the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV4 and the FA's social media channels.
It'll kick off at 7pm GMT - before the final second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City kicks off -as the 64 third-round teams go into the hat.
This is the round in the competition in which the 44 highest-placed sides from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition. This time around, there will be five non-league sides in the third round draw.
The third round will be played between 7 and 10 January 2022.
How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: What number ball is my club?
All 64 teams entering the competition at this stage at given a number from one to 64. This corresponds to their ball, which will be drawn out against another at random to determine each fixture.
The team drawn out first get home advantage. The list of teams in the third round of the competition are as follows:
- 1 Bournemouth
- 2 Arsenal
- 3 Aston Villa
- 4 Barnsley
- 5 Birmingham City
- 6 Blackburn Rovers
- 7 Blackpool
- 8 Brentford
- 9 Brighton & Hove Albion
- 10 Bristol City
- 11 Burnley
- 12 Cardiff City
- 13 Chelsea
- 14 Coventry City
- 15 Crystal Palace
- 16 Derby County
- 17 Everton
- 18 Fulham
- 19 Huddersfield Town
- 20 Hull City
- 21 Leeds United
- 22 Leicester City
- 23 Liverpool
- 24 Luton Town
- 25 Manchester City
- 26 Manchester United
- 27 Middlesbrough
- 28 Millwall
- 29 Newcastle United
- 30 Norwich City
- 31 Nottingham Forest
- 32 Peterborough United
- 33 Preston North End
- 34 Queens Park Rangers
- 35 Reading
- 36 Sheffield United
- 37 Southampton
- 38 Stoke City
- 39 Swansea City
- 40 Tottenham Hotspur
- 41 Watford
- 42 West Bromwich Albion
- 43 West Ham United
- 44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 45 Yeovil Town
- 46 Bristol Rovers
- 47 Port Vale
- 48 Morecambe
- 49 Hartlepool United
- 50 AFC Wimbledon
- 51 Wigan Athletic
- 52 Leyton Orient
- 53 Cambridge United
- 54 Mansfield Town
- 55 Swindon Town
- 56 Rotherham United
- 57 Charlton Athletic
- 58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City
- 59 Kidderminster Harriers
- 60 Shrewsbury Town
- 61 Chesterfield
- 62 Plymouth Argyle
- 63 Ipswich Town or Barrow
- 64 Harrogate Town
