How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online.

The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.

Here's how and where to see the draw tonight.

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: What channel is the FA Cup third round draw on?

The FA Cup third round draw is live on the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV4 and the FA's social media channels.

It'll kick off at 7pm GMT - before the final second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City kicks off -as the 64 third-round teams go into the hat.

This is the round in the competition in which the 44 highest-placed sides from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition. This time around, there will be five non-league sides in the third round draw.

The third round will be played between 7 and 10 January 2022.

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: What number ball is my club?

All 64 teams entering the competition at this stage at given a number from one to 64. This corresponds to their ball, which will be drawn out against another at random to determine each fixture.

The team drawn out first get home advantage. The list of teams in the third round of the competition are as follows:

1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth 2 Arsenal

Arsenal 3 Aston Villa

Aston Villa 4 Barnsley

Barnsley 5 Birmingham City

Birmingham City 6 Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers 7 Blackpool

Blackpool 8 Brentford

Brentford 9 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion 10 Bristol City

Bristol City 11 Burnley

Burnley 12 Cardiff City

Cardiff City 13 Chelsea

Chelsea 14 Coventry City

Coventry City 15 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 16 Derby County

Derby County 17 Everton

Everton 18 Fulham

Fulham 19 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 20 Hull City

Hull City 21 Leeds United

Leeds United 22 Leicester City

Leicester City 23 Liverpool

Liverpool 24 Luton Town

Luton Town 25 Manchester City

Manchester City 26 Manchester United

Manchester United 27 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough 28 Millwall

Millwall 29 Newcastle United

Newcastle United 30 Norwich City

Norwich City 31 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 32 Peterborough United

Peterborough United 33 Preston North End

Preston North End 34 Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers 35 Reading

Reading 36 Sheffield United

Sheffield United 37 Southampton

Southampton 38 Stoke City

Stoke City 39 Swansea City

Swansea City 40 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur 41 Watford

Watford 42 West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion 43 West Ham United

West Ham United 44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers 45 Yeovil Town

Yeovil Town 46 Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers 47 Port Vale

Port Vale 48 Morecambe

Morecambe 49 Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United 50 AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon 51 Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic 52 Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient 53 Cambridge United

Cambridge United 54 Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town 55 Swindon Town

Swindon Town 56 Rotherham United

Rotherham United 57 Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic 58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City

Boreham Wood or St Albans City 59 Kidderminster Harriers

Kidderminster Harriers 60 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town 61 Chesterfield

Chesterfield 62 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle 63 Ipswich Town or Barrow

Ipswich Town or Barrow 64 Harrogate Town

