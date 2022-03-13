Leeds United v Norwich City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leeds United v Norwich City live stream, Sunday 13 March, 2pm GMT

Leeds and Norwich will contest a relegation six-pointer at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites have not had the benefit of a new manager bounce following their decision to replace Marcelo Bielsa with Jesse Marsch at the end of last month. Leeds turned in a good performance in the American's first game in charge, but profligacy in front of goal proved costly as they went down 1-0 to Leicester despite creating the better chances on the day.

Leeds could not blame misfortune for their loss to Aston Villa on Thursday night. Marsch's men were outclassed in front of their own fans, with Villa running out 3-0 winners.

Leeds have now each of their last five matches and six of their last seven, leaving them just two points above the bottom three. Given they have the worst defensive record in the division and have not scored in four of their last five games, Leeds fans are right to be worried.

Norwich are in an even worse position than Leeds, with Dean Smith's side now five points adrift of safety despite having played more games than most of the teams around them.

The Canaries fell to a 3-1 defeat by Chelsea in midweek, before which they lost to Brentford by the same scoreline. Just like their upcoming opponents, Norwich have taken zero points from the last 15 available. They are running out of time to save themselves.

Norwich will have to make do without Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele, but Billy Gilmour is available for selection after being unable to face his parent club Chelsea on Thursday. Sam Byram is likely to be included in the matchday squad.

Leeds will be unable to call upon the services of Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Tyler Roberts and Junior Firpo. Patrick Bamford made an appearance off the bench against Villa and could be included in the starting XI for only the sixth time this season.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 13 March. See below for international broadcast options.

